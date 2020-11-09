Creighton men's basketball ranked eleventh in AP Preseason Top 25 poll

The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked eleventh in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll, its highest preseason AP ranking ever. 

Today's announcement marks just the fourth time in program history the writers have voted CU to the top-25 in the preseason.  Creighton is one of two BIG EAST Conference schools in the poll, joining third ranked Villanova.  Gonzaga is atop the poll, just ahead of Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa.  Creighton finished last season ranked seventh nationally in the final AP poll released on March 18, 2020, matching the best ranking in program history done twice previously.  Creighton is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic with a game against South Dakota State in Sioux Falls, S.D.  In other Creighton men’s basketball news, Creighton announced that, at least to begin the 2020-21 men’s basketball season, it will not be allowing fans inside the CHI Health Center for CU home games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

