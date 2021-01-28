Creighton men's basketball rallies past Seton Hall

Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and 17th ranked Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 last night in Newark, New Jersey.
Ballock, who led four players in double figures for the Bluejays, finished 7-12 from three-point range. Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, and CU used a 14-2 run over the final 2:57 to steal one from the Pirates. Graduate transfer Bryce Aiken scored a season-high 21 points and Myles Cale had 18 of his 20 in the first half to lead Seton Hall. Creighton improves to 12-4 overall and 8-3 in the BIG EAST while the Pirates drop to 9-7 overall and 6-4 in the conference.