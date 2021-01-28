Creighton men's basketball rallies past Seton Hall

Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and 17th ranked Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 last night in Newark, New Jersey. 

Ballock, who led four players in double figures for the Bluejays, finished 7-12 from three-point range.  Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, and CU used a 14-2 run over the final 2:57 to steal one from the Pirates.  Graduate transfer Bryce Aiken scored a season-high 21 points and Myles Cale had 18 of his 20 in the first half to lead Seton Hall.  Creighton improves to 12-4 overall and 8-3 in the BIG EAST while the Pirates drop to 9-7 overall and 6-4 in the conference.

Northeast Hawks women's hoops beats Iowa Lakes CC on the road

Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) tallied 20 points and the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team shot a blistering 66 percent from the field to defeat NJCAA DII No. 11 Iowa Lakes Community College, 67-55 at Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Northeast Hawks men's basketball falls at Iowa Lakes CC

Despite out scoring Iowa Lakes Community College in the second half, the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team got off to a slow start and ultimately fell to the Lakers, 77-64 at the Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 28, 2021

A person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press that David Culley has become the new head coach of the Houston Texans.  It will be the first head coaching job for the 65-year-old Culley, who has worked as an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens since 2019.  He becomes the fourth c…

Nebraska softball's Edwards honored

Nebraska softball senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was one of 50 players nationally named to the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List.