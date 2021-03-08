Creighton men's basketball players honored

For the first time since joining the BIG EAST in 2013, Creighton had three men's basketball players pick up All-Conference honors in the same season when the awards were announced yesterday.
Marcus Zegarowski was named First Team All-BIG EAST, Damien Jefferson was recognized as Second Team All-BIG EAST and Denzel Mahoney brought home Honorable-Mention All-BIG EAST acclaim. The 18-7 Creighton Bluejays will be the second seed later this week when the BIG EAST Tournament begins at Madison Square Garden. They will play on Thursday at 5:00 against the winner of Wednesday night's match-up between seventh-seeded Xavier and tenth-seeded Butler.