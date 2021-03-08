Creighton men's basketball players honored

For the first time since joining the BIG EAST in 2013, Creighton had three men's basketball players pick up All-Conference honors in the same season when the awards were announced yesterday. 

Marcus Zegarowski was named First Team All-BIG EAST, Damien Jefferson was recognized as Second Team All-BIG EAST and Denzel Mahoney brought home Honorable-Mention All-BIG EAST acclaim.  The 18-7 Creighton Bluejays will be the second seed later this week when the BIG EAST Tournament begins at Madison Square Garden.  They will play on Thursday at 5:00 against the winner of Wednesday night's match-up between seventh-seeded Xavier and tenth-seeded Butler.

Tags

In other news

Creighton men's basketball players honored

Creighton men's basketball players honored

For the first time since joining the BIG EAST in 2013, Creighton had three men's basketball players pick up All-Conference honors in the same season when the awards were announced yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 8, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 8, 2021

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was the NBA All-Star Game MVP after scoring 35 points to lead Team LeBron to a 170-150 win over Team Durant.  Damian Lillard finished with 32 points for Team LeBron, Stephen Curry had 28 and Jaylen Brown added 22.  Bradley Beal led Team Durant with 26 points…

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Kirkwood CC

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Kirkwood CC

Too many hitting errors proved costly for the Northeast Community College volleyball team on Sunday. The Hawks (3-13, 2-12 ICCAC) fell to No. 6 Kirkwood Community College, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-16 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 