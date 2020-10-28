Creighton men's basketball picked second in BIG EAST Preseason Poll

The Villanova men’s basketball team is the pick to win the Big East again, according to the league’s coaches. 

The Wildcats, who shared the regular-season title last year with Creighton and Seton Hall, received nine first-place votes today.  It’s the sixth time in the past seven seasons that Jay Wright’s squad was predicted to win the conference.  Creighton, led by preseason player of the year Marcus Zegarowski, was picked second.  Senior guard Mitch Ballock was also voted as a preseason second team selection.  It’s the highest preseason position for the Bluejays since they joined the conference for the 2013-14 season.  Creighton received the other two first-place votes.  They will open defense of its 2019-20 regular-season title on Dec. 14 when it hosts Marquette.  It will be the third time in eight BIG EAST seasons that they will host the Golden Eagles to open conference play.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has canceled its scheduled game at Nebraska on Saturday and paused all team activities for at least seven days after a dozen people within the program including coach Paul Chryst had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Norfolk Panther football team finished with a 1-8 mark for the 2020 season after losing at ninth ranked Millard North in the opening round of the Class ‘A’ playoffs last Friday 52-6. 