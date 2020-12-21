Creighton men's basketball outlasts Connecticut in overtime

Christian Bishop scored 19 points with five rebounds to lead five players in double figures and ninth ranked Creighton beat home-team UConn 76-74 in overtime yesterday in the Huskies’ return to the Big East.
The Bluejays secured the win with a 9-0 run in the extra period. James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies, who were playing for the first time in 17 days because of coronavirus-related issues. This was UConn's first Big East game since 2013. Creighton’s Damien Jefferson hit a short jumper in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime. The Bluejays are now 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the BIG EAST while the Huskies are 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.