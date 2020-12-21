Creighton men's basketball outlasts Connecticut in overtime

Christian Bishop scored 19 points with five rebounds to lead five players in double figures and ninth ranked Creighton beat home-team UConn 76-74 in overtime yesterday in the Huskies’ return to the Big East. 

The Bluejays secured the win with a 9-0 run in the extra period. James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies, who were playing for the first time in 17 days because of coronavirus-related issues.  This was UConn's first Big East game since 2013.  Creighton’s Damien Jefferson hit a short jumper in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime.  The Bluejays are now 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the BIG EAST while the Huskies are 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

In other news

Husker women's hoops falls at Indiana

Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points with twelve rebounds to lead three players in double figures and 15th ranked Indiana drubbed Nebraska 81-45 in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten Conference opener. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 21, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs earned their ninth straight win to maintain control of the top seed in the AFC playoffs.  Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 32-29 victory at New Orleans.  Mahomes’ scoring passes…