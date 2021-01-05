Creighton men's basketball moves up to seventh to AP Top 25

The Creighton men’s basketball team has jumped from eleventh to seventh in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The ranking matches its best ranking in school history when CU was voted seventh in the Associated Poll on January 4th. They had previously been ranked seventh on Jan. 16, 2017, March 9, 2020 and March 16, 2020. The 8-2 Bluejays won their lone game last week by edging Providence on the road last Saturday 67-65. Creighton returns to action on Wednesday when they host 8-4 Seton Hall at 8:00. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Villanova, Texas, and Iowa rounding out the top five.