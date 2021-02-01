Creighton men's basketball moves up in AP Top 25 Poll

The Creighton men’s basketball team has moved up from 17th to 15th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The 13-4 Bluejays won two road games in the last week by beating Seton Hall last Wednesday 85-81 and DePaul 69-62 last Saturday. Creighton returns to action on Wednesday night when they host Georgetown at 8:00. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Villanova, Michigan, and Texas rounding out the top five. In other Creighton men’s basketball news, Marcus Zegarowski has been named the BIG EAST Player of the Week for the second time in his career and first time this season. The junior guard helped Creighton earn a pair of road wins last week as he averaged 18.5 points, four assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in victories at Seton Hall and DePaul. He shot 52% from the field, 53% from three-point range and 83% at the free-throw line.