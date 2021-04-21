Creighton men's basketball lands former NBA player's son

Mason Miller, a 6’9 forward from Tennessee, has signed a letter-of-intent with the Creighton men's basketball program.
Miller was named the Class AAA Mr. Basketball winner in Tennessee last month after helping Houston High School to its first state championship. He helped the Mustangs to a 23-3 record and scored a team-best 19.1 points per game. Miller is regarded as the 78th recruit in 247Sports composite rankings, and the second ranked player in Tennessee. The newest Bluejay comes from a basketball family. His father, Mike Miller, was a 17-year NBA veteran and coached his son to the state title this spring. Miller joins fall signees John Christofilis and Ryan Nembhard as part of a Creighton recruiting class regarded among the top-30 nationally. The Bluejays finished 22-9 overall and led the BIG EAST with 14 league victories last season, advancing to the program's first Sweet 16 since 1974.