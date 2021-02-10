Creighton men's basketball knocks off Georgetown on the road

Christian Bishop scored 17 points and collected nine rebounds, two blocked shots, and two steals to lead three players in double figures and 19th ranked Creighton capitalized on Georgetown’s worst shooting performance in a decade while rolling to a 63-48 win in Washington D.C.
The Bluejays avenged an 86-79 loss to the Hoyas in Omaha last Wednesday and won for the fifth time in six games. Georgetown had elevated its play while winning two of three since its three-week COVID-19 pause but against their third straight ranked opponent, they looked more like the team that lost eight of its first eleven games. Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with 16 points, twelve rebounds, and four steals. Creighton never trailed and led by as many as 24 points. The Bluejays, who led at halftime 33-21, improves to 15-5 overall and 11-4 in the BIG EAST while the Hoyas improve to 5-10 overall and 3-7 in the conference.