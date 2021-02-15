Creighton men's basketball jumps from 19th to 14th in AP Top 25 Poll

The Creighton men’s basketball team has jumped from 19th to 14th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. 

The 16-5 Bluejays won two games this past week with a 63-48 road win at Georgetown last Tuesday and then upset previously fifth ranked Villanova last Saturday at home 86-70.  Creighton returns to action on Wednesday night when they host 3-9 DePaul at 8:00.  Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State, and Illinois rounding out the top five.

Associated Press Top 25

February 15, 2021

Rk    School    W-L     PTS

1    Gonzaga (59)    20-0    1595

2    Baylor (5)    17-0    1541

3    Michigan    14-1    1469

4    Ohio State    17-4    1402

5    Illinois    14-5    1290

6    Houston    17-2    1171

7    Virginia    15-3    1130

8    Alabama    17-5    1086

9    Oklahoma    13-5    1072

10    Villanova    13-3    1061

11    Iowa    15-6    911

12    Texas    13-5    886

13    West Virginia    14-6    837

14    Creighton    16-5    794

15    Texas Tech    14-6    792

16    Florida State    11-3    625

17    USC    17-3    587

18    Virginia Tech    14-4    514

19    Tennessee    14-5    453

20    Missouri    13-5    413

21    Wisconsin    15-7    274

22    Loyola Chicago    18-4    167

23    Kansas    15-7    141

24    Arkansas    16-5    111

25    San Diego State    15-4    75   

