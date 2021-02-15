Creighton men's basketball jumps from 19th to 14th in AP Top 25 Poll

The Creighton men’s basketball team has jumped from 19th to 14th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The 16-5 Bluejays won two games this past week with a 63-48 road win at Georgetown last Tuesday and then upset previously fifth ranked Villanova last Saturday at home 86-70. Creighton returns to action on Wednesday night when they host 3-9 DePaul at 8:00. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State, and Illinois rounding out the top five.
Associated Press Top 25
February 15, 2021
Rk School W-L PTS
1 Gonzaga (59) 20-0 1595
2 Baylor (5) 17-0 1541
3 Michigan 14-1 1469
4 Ohio State 17-4 1402
5 Illinois 14-5 1290
6 Houston 17-2 1171
7 Virginia 15-3 1130
8 Alabama 17-5 1086
9 Oklahoma 13-5 1072
10 Villanova 13-3 1061
11 Iowa 15-6 911
12 Texas 13-5 886
13 West Virginia 14-6 837
14 Creighton 16-5 794
15 Texas Tech 14-6 792
16 Florida State 11-3 625
17 USC 17-3 587
18 Virginia Tech 14-4 514
19 Tennessee 14-5 453
20 Missouri 13-5 413
21 Wisconsin 15-7 274
22 Loyola Chicago 18-4 167
23 Kansas 15-7 141
24 Arkansas 16-5 111
25 San Diego State 15-4 75