Creighton men's basketball hires two new assistant coaches

Creighton men’s basketball has hired Ryan Miller and Jalen Courtney-Williams as assistant coaches.
Miller and Courtney-Williams fill the vacancies that recently opened on The Hilltop when Terrence Rencher and Paul Lusk took jobs at Oklahoma State and Purdue, respectively. Creighton finished 22-9 overall and led the BIG EAST with 14 league victories last season, advancing to the program's first Sweet 16 since 1974. Courtney-Williams joins the Creighton staff after spending the past three seasons at McNeese as an assistant coach. Miller served the previous five seasons as an assistant coach at TCU.