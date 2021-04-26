Creighton men's basketball hires two new assistant coaches

Creighton men’s basketball has hired Ryan Miller and Jalen Courtney-Williams as assistant coaches. 

Miller and Courtney-Williams fill the vacancies that recently opened on The Hilltop when Terrence Rencher and Paul Lusk took jobs at Oklahoma State and Purdue, respectively.  Creighton finished 22-9 overall and led the BIG EAST with 14 league victories last season, advancing to the program's first Sweet 16 since 1974.  Courtney-Williams joins the Creighton staff after spending the past three seasons at McNeese as an assistant coach.  Miller served the previous five seasons as an assistant coach at TCU.

Grandfield/Turek Triumph in Playoff at Four-Ball

Scoring was even more difficult during the final round of the 20th Nebraska Four-Ball Championship at The Players Club in Omaha yesterday, and Omaha's Cole Grandfield and Ryan Turek won the fourth straight playoff at the championship. 

Wayne State baseball endures weekend sweep to Minnesota State

An eight-run fourth inning propelled #20 Minnesota State to a 13-3 win in seven innings over Wayne State College in Northern Sun Conference baseball Sunday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne.  The visiting Mavericks completed a three-game weekend sweep, improving MSU to …

Wayne State softball sweeps MSU Moorhead

Sophomore starting pitcher Sloan Cooksey fired her second straight complete game win in the opener and then came on in the second game for two innings of relief to pick up another win as Wayne State notched a 4-1 and 7-5 Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over MSU Moorhead Sunday afterno…

Wayne State women's golf finishes ninth at NSIC Tournament

Competing in its first conference women’s golf championship in eight years since bringing back the program, Wayne State College finished ninth at the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship played at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course in Morton, Minnesota.  Teams battled rainy, chilly …

Northeast baseball battles on the road in Iowa

The Northeast Community College baseball team split a doubleheader with Indian Hills Community College on Saturday, 3-2 and 15-3, before falling twice on Sunday, 2-0 and 8-6 in Centerville, Iowa. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 26, 2021

Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team.  Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Louisiana.  She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 23, 2021

Kentucky says freshman guard Terrence Clarke died following a car accident in Los Angeles.  He was 19.  The school announced Clarke’s death in a release, but did not include any more details.  The 6’7 Clarke entered the NBA draft last month after playing in just eight games last season becau…