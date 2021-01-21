Creighton men's basketball falls at home to Providence

Nate Watson scored a career-high 29 points and had six rebounds to lead four players in double figures as Providence turned back home-team Creighton each time it pulled close to beat the eleventh-ranked Bluejays 74-70.
The Friars won for the first time in four games and avenged a crushing loss to Creighton three weeks ago. The Bluejays lost their second straight after one of its worst offensive games of the season. Providence built an early 17-point lead and led at halftime 39-34. Creighton was led by Damien Jefferson’s 26 points and three steals. He led three players in double figures. The Friars are now 8-6 overall and 4-4 in the BIG EAST while the Bluejays drop to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in the conference.