Creighton men's basketball falls at home to Providence

Nate Watson scored a career-high 29 points and had six rebounds to lead four players in double figures as Providence turned back home-team Creighton each time it pulled close to beat the eleventh-ranked Bluejays 74-70. 

The Friars won for the first time in four games and avenged a crushing loss to Creighton three weeks ago.  The Bluejays lost their second straight after one of its worst offensive games of the season.  Providence built an early 17-point lead and led at halftime 39-34.  Creighton was led by Damien Jefferson’s 26 points and three steals.  He led three players in double figures.  The Friars are now 8-6 overall and 4-4 in the BIG EAST while the Bluejays drop to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

