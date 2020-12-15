Creighton men's basketball falls at home to Marquette

D.J. Carton scored a career-high 20 points, and Greg Elliott and Dawson Garcia combined for 23 of their 28 in the second half to lead Marquette past ninth ranked Creighton 89-84 last night at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Carton, who also had five assists and five rebounds, led five players in double figures for the Golden Eagles. Teammate Dawson Garcia contributed a double-double of 14 points and ten rebounds along with two blocked shots. Marquette came back from a twelve-point deficit to take a lead and then held off a couple of late comeback bids by the Bluejays. Mitch Ballock went 8-13 on three-pointers and had a season-high 26 points along with six rebounds to lead Creighton. Denzel Mahoney added 21 points and Damien Jefferson pumped in 17 points and six boards. The Golden Eagles beat the Bluejays for the first time in four meetings. Marquette is now 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the BIG EAST while Creighton drops to 4-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference. Earlier in the day, the Bluejays slipped from eighth to ninth in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State, and Kansas rounding out the top five. In other Creighton basketball news, the BIG EAST Conference has announced the schedule for the team's final 16 league games during the 2020-21 season. The Bluejays will be in action next when they visit St. John's on Thursday at 4:00.