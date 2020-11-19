Creighton men's basketball drops out of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Following multiple positive COVID-19 test results to Tier 1 individuals within the program, the Creighton men's basketball team will no longer be participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. 

Among the examples the NCAA identifies as potential Tier 1 individuals are student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff, or officials.  A decision on safely resuming team activities will be made in the days to come following additional discussions and medical testing.

