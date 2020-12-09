Creighton men's basketball drops close game at Kansas in battle of ranked teams

Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing fifth-ranked home-team Kansas to escape with a 73-72 victory over eighth ranked Creighton.
Wilson finished with 23 points and ten rebounds to lead three Jayhawks in double figures. They led 39-35 at halftime. Kansas, who improves to 5-1, won their fifth straight against the Bluejays. Denzel Mahoney had 19 points and five boards to lead four players in double figures for Creighton. They drop to 3-1.