Creighton men's basketball drops close game at Kansas in battle of ranked teams

Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing fifth-ranked home-team Kansas to escape with a 73-72 victory over eighth ranked Creighton. 

Wilson finished with 23 points and ten rebounds to lead three Jayhawks in double figures.  They led 39-35 at halftime.  Kansas, who improves to 5-1, won their fifth straight against the Bluejays.  Denzel Mahoney had 19 points and five boards to lead four players in double figures for Creighton.  They drop to 3-1.

In other news

Norfolk High swim teams split dual with Fremont

The Norfolk High swim teams split a road dual with Fremont yesterday.  The Lady Panthers improved to 2-0 after beating the Lady Tigers 92-74.  The Norfolk boys are now 1-1 in duals after an 83-75 loss.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The Baltimore Ravens shredded the Dallas defense for 294 yards rushing in a 34-17 win over the Cowboys.  Lamar Jackson ran for 94 yards and a touchdown and threw for two scores in his first game since testing positive for COVID-19.  The Ravens averaged 7.9 yards per carry against the NFL’s w…

Wayne State baseball adds to recruiting class

Wayne State College head baseball coach Alex Koch has announced the Wildcat fall signing class for the 2021-22 season, adding seven players that includes four pitchers, two catchers and one outfielder. 