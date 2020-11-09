Creighton men's basketball freshman Modestas Kancleris will miss the 2020-21 season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during practice last Wednesday. 

Additional testing and evaluation in the subsequent days confirmed the diagnosis.  Kancleris is the second Bluejay this week to suffer a season-ending knee injury, as his freshman teammate and roommate Rati Andronikashvili tore the ACL in his left knee last Sunday.  Kancleris is a forward from Lithuania, and has spent time on the U16 and U18 Lithuanian National Teams.  Creighton is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic with a game against South Dakota State.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 9, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 9, 2020

Drew Brees threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns, regaining the NFL career touchdown pass lead and lifting the New Orleans Saints into first place in the NFC South with a 38-3 rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  The three-time defending division champion won their fifth straig…

High School State Football Playoffs continue today

High School State Football Playoffs continue today

The State Football Playoffs football continue today.  Regarding area teams, in a Class ‘C-1’ quarterfinal that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce hosts Wahoo High at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20. 