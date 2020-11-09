Creighton men's basketball freshman Modestas Kancleris will miss the 2020-21 season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during practice last Wednesday.
Additional testing and evaluation in the subsequent days confirmed the diagnosis. Kancleris is the second Bluejay this week to suffer a season-ending knee injury, as his freshman teammate and roommate Rati Andronikashvili tore the ACL in his left knee last Sunday. Kancleris is a forward from Lithuania, and has spent time on the U16 and U18 Lithuanian National Teams. Creighton is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic with a game against South Dakota State.