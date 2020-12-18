Creighton men's basketball bounces back from Monday loss with road win at St. John's

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points, shooting 6-7 from three-point range, and ninth ranked Creighton cruised to a 94-76 victory over St. John’s in Queens, New York last night.
Zegarowski, who also dished out five assists, led five players in double figures for the Bluejays. The team bounced back from a home loss to Marquette in their conference opener Monday night and are now 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the BIG EAST. Damien Jefferson had ten points, ten rebounds and eight assists, and Christian Bishop added eleven points and ten boards for Creighton. They led at halftime 41-34. Julian Champagnie led the Red Storm with 17 points and five rebounds as St. John's fell to 5-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference.