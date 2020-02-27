Creighton men's basketball zoned in on winning BIG EAST

A season that started with low expectations could finish at unprecedented heights for Creighton.
The tenth ranked Bluejays are one of the hottest teams in the nation heading into their final three regular-season games. They've knocked off four Top 25 opponents while winning nine of their last ten and have a shot to win the BIG EAST regular-season title for the first time since joining the league in 2013. The Bluejays sit one game behind first-place Seton Hall. Creighton came into the season picked seventh in BIG EAST and without two projected starters who are out because of injury.