Creighton men's basketball zoned in on winning BIG EAST

A season that started with low expectations could finish at unprecedented heights for Creighton. 

The tenth ranked Bluejays are one of the hottest teams in the nation heading into their final three regular-season games.  They've knocked off four Top 25 opponents while winning nine of their last ten and have a shot to win the BIG EAST regular-season title for the first time since joining the league in 2013.  The Bluejays sit one game behind first-place Seton Hall.  Creighton came into the season picked seventh in BIG EAST and without two projected starters who are out because of injury.

Wayne State women's basketball campaign reaches end of road

St. Cloud State opened the second half with a 12-0 run in less than 2:30 as the host Huskies defeated Wayne State College 75-62 Wednesday evening in the opening round of the NSIC Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud, Minnesota. 

Wayne State men's basketball season comes to end

MSU Moorhead scored six unanswered points in the final two minutes to snap a 62-62 tie as the Dragons rallied late for a 69-65 win over Wayne State in the opening round of the NSIC Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament Wednesday evening at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minnesota. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 27, 2020

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed Philadelphia 108-94 last night after 76ers center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter because of a sprained left shoulder.  The 76ers, already playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the w…