Creighton men's basketball upsets Seton Hall on the road

Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney all scored 18 points and 23rd ranked Creighton posted its second road win over a top-ten team this month with an 87-82 decision over tenth ranked Seton Hall last night.
Zegarowski added eight assists and six rebounds while Jefferson added nine boards as the Bluejays won for the sixth time in seven games, including a win at eighth ranked Villanova at the start of the month. Quincy McKnight had 20 points and six assists to lead four players in double figures for Seton Hall, which lost for the second time in 14 games. The Pirates, which trailed 41-39 at halftime, drop to 18-6 overall and 10-2 in the BIG EAST while Creighton improves to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the conference.