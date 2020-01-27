Creighton men's basketball tops Xavier at home

Ty-Shon Alexander scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures as Creighton beat Xavier 77-66.
The Bluejays built a 10-1 lead and never trailed. They extended the lead to 33-19 on a pair of free throws by Denzel Mahoney followed by his three-point play with 4:56 before halftime. The Musketeers made a late 12-6 run to get within 39-31 at the break. Zach Freemantle led three players in double figures for Xavier with 18 points and nine rebounds. Teammate Tyrique Jones had a double-double of eleven points and 13 boards. Creighton improves to 16-5 overall and 5-3 in the BIG EAST while the Musketeers are now 13-7 overall and 2-5 in the conference.