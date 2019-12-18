Creighton men's basketball tops Oklahoma

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points with eight rebounds, and seven assists to lead four players in double figures as Creighton survived a second-half drought to defeat Oklahoma 83-73 last night in Omaha.
Ty-Shon Alexander recorded a double-double with 19 points and eleven boards. The Bluejays survive a 9:08 span without a field goal. Austin Reaves had a game-high 23 points with six rebounds for the Sooners. Teammate Kristian Doolittle added 21 points and 15 rebounds. Creighton, who led 41-38 at halftime, is now 9-2 on the season while Oklahoma drops to 7-3.