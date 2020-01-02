Creighton men’s basketball tops Marquette

Mitch Ballock hit five three-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points to lead five players in double figures and Creighton stretched its win streak to eight games, topping Marquette 92-75.
Ty-Shon Alexander added 21 points, eight rebounds, and a career-high six steals. Brendan Bailey, Markus Howard and Sacar Anim scored 18 points apiece for the Golden Eagles, whose five-game win streak came to end. Bailey also had eleven rebounds for his first career double-double. The Bluejays, who are now 12-2 overall and 1-0 in the BIG EAST, led at halftime 48-38. Marquette falls to 10-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.