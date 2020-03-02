Creighton men's basketball stunned by St. John's

Greg Williams Jr. made seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to lead four players in double figures as St. John's slowed down tenth-ranked Creighton with a surprising 91-71 rout in Queens, New York.
Rasheem Dunn had a double-double of 19 points and ten assists along with six rebounds for the Red Storm, who stopped a three-game skid. One of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country, St. John's went a season-best 14-22 from long range in its biggest victory under first-year coach Mike Anderson. Damien Jefferson equaled a career best with 20 points and eight boards for the Bluejays, who had won five straight and nine of ten. Jefferson led three players in double figures for CU. They drop to 22-7 overall and 11-5 in the BIG EAST while the Red Storm improve to 15-14 overall and 4-12 in the conference.