Creighton men's basketball's Zegarowski honored

Creighton sophomore Marcus Zegarowski has been named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association after helping Creighton to a pair of top-25 wins last week.
The Massachusetts native averaged 21 points and four rebounds in home wins over Marquette and Butler. He is the second player in program history to be honored with National Player of the Week recognition by the USBWA, joining four-time winner Doug McDermott. Zegarowski made 70% of his shots from the field (16-23) and shooting 88% from three-point range (7-8).