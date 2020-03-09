Creighton men's basketball's Alexander & Zegarowski honored

Creighton men's basketball guards Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski have been honored by the BIG EAST in a vote of league basketball coaches. 

Alexander was a First Team All-BIG EAST selection, and Zegarowski brought home Second Team All-BIG EAST accolades.  Ranked eleventh nationally, Creighton earned a share of its first BIG EAST title on Saturday with a victory over eighth ranked Seton Hall.  The Bluejays will be the top seed in the BIG EAST Tournament on Thursday at 11:00 against the winner of Wednesday night's First Round match-up between Georgetown and St. John's.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska wrestling finishes second at Big Ten Championships

Nebraska wrestling finishes second at Big Ten Championships

The fourth-ranked Nebraska wrestling team finished in second place with 132 points at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, the program's best-ever finish as a member of the Big Ten conference and its best conference championships finish since tying for first at the 2009 Big XII Championships. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 9, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 9, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers have padded their lead in the NBA’s Western Conference by ending the Clippers’ six-game winning streak.  Anthony Davis pumped in 30 points and LeBron James added 28 in leading the Lakers to a 112-103 win over their co-tenants.  Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the…