Creighton men's basketball's Alexander & Zegarowski honored

Creighton men's basketball guards Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski have been honored by the BIG EAST in a vote of league basketball coaches.
Alexander was a First Team All-BIG EAST selection, and Zegarowski brought home Second Team All-BIG EAST accolades. Ranked eleventh nationally, Creighton earned a share of its first BIG EAST title on Saturday with a victory over eighth ranked Seton Hall. The Bluejays will be the top seed in the BIG EAST Tournament on Thursday at 11:00 against the winner of Wednesday night's First Round match-up between Georgetown and St. John's.