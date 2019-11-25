Creighton men's basketball knocks off North Florida

Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points and had four rebounds and two steals to lead four players in double figures as Creighton beat North Florida 76-67 yesterday.
Ty-Shon Alexander netted 18 points with six boards and four steals. Mitch Ballock recorded a double-double with 15 points, eleven rebounds, and four assists. The Ospreys built a 36-31 lead at intermission before the Bluejays started the second half with an 11-5 run and led for the remainder after Alexander's three-pointer made it 42-41 with 16:48 left. Creighton improves to 4-1 while North Florida falls to 4-3.