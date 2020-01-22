Creighton men's basketball knocks off home-team DePaul

Mitch Ballock hit five three-pointers to reach 200 for his career and scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures in Creighton's 83-68 win over home-team DePaul.
Ballock also added six rebounds. With his shot from the right corner with 4 ½ minutes to play, Ballock joined Kyle Korver and Ethan Wragge as Bluejays to reach that milestone as juniors. Paul Reed had his 13th double-double of the season with 22 points and twelve rebounds plus three blocks for the Blue Demons. He led four players in double figures for DePaul. Creighton, who led at halftime 37-34, improves to 15-5 overall and 4-3 in the BIG EAST while the Blue Demons drop to 13-6 overall and 1-5 in the conference.