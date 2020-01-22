Creighton men's basketball knocks off home-team DePaul

Mitch Ballock hit five three-pointers to reach 200 for his career and scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures in Creighton's 83-68 win over home-team DePaul. 

Ballock also added six rebounds.  With his shot from the right corner with 4 ½ minutes to play, Ballock joined Kyle Korver and Ethan Wragge as Bluejays to reach that milestone as juniors.  Paul Reed had his 13th double-double of the season with 22 points and twelve rebounds plus three blocks for the Blue Demons.  He led four players in double figures for DePaul.  Creighton, who led at halftime 37-34, improves to 15-5 overall and 4-3 in the BIG EAST while the Blue Demons drop to 13-6 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 23, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 23, 2020

Zion Williamson capped his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and stirring the crowd into a frenzy only to see his team come up short.  LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs withstood …

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Shortstop Derek Jeter and outfielder Larry Walker have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, with Jeter falling one vote short of being the second unanimous selection.  Jeter won five World Series while batting .310 with 260 home runs and 1,311 RBIs in a 20-year career spent entirely wi…