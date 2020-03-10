Creighton men's basketball jumps four spots to seventh in AP Poll

The Creighton men’s basketball team has jumped from eleventh to seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. 

The 24-7 Bluejays won two home games last week by beating Georgetown last Wednesday 91-76 and upset previously eighth ranked Seton Hall on Saturday 77-60 to claim a share of the BIG EAST regular season title.  Creighton returns to action on Thursday at 11:00 when they play either 16-15 St. John’s or 15-16 Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the BIG EAST Tournament at New York City.  The top five are Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton, Florida State, and Baylor.  In other Creighton news, Marcus Zegarowski probably will miss the first game in the tournament because of an injury to his right knee.  The athletic department announced the sophomore guard has a meniscus injury and listed him as doubtful.  Zegarowski was hurt late in the Bluejays' win over Seton Hall on Saturday.  He left the arena on crutches and had a noticeable limp at practice Monday.  Zegarowski averages 16.1 points per game and was named to the All-Big East second team.  Also, junior Denzel Mahoney earned the BIG EAST Sixth Man Award, a recognition voted on by league coaches. 

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 10, 2020

The status of three San Jose Sharks hockey games, the NCAA women's basketball tournament at Stanford and one Major League Soccer game are in doubt after officials in California’s Santa Clara County announced a ban of all large gatherings of at least 1,000 people for the rest of the month in …

Nebraska wrestling finishes second at Big Ten Championships

Nebraska wrestling finishes second at Big Ten Championships

The fourth-ranked Nebraska wrestling team finished in second place with 132 points at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, the program's best-ever finish as a member of the Big Ten conference and its best conference championships finish since tying for first at the 2009 Big XII Championships. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 9, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 9, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers have padded their lead in the NBA’s Western Conference by ending the Clippers’ six-game winning streak.  Anthony Davis pumped in 30 points and LeBron James added 28 in leading the Lakers to a 112-103 win over their co-tenants.  Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the…