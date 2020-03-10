Creighton men's basketball jumps four spots to seventh in AP Poll

The Creighton men’s basketball team has jumped from eleventh to seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The 24-7 Bluejays won two home games last week by beating Georgetown last Wednesday 91-76 and upset previously eighth ranked Seton Hall on Saturday 77-60 to claim a share of the BIG EAST regular season title. Creighton returns to action on Thursday at 11:00 when they play either 16-15 St. John’s or 15-16 Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the BIG EAST Tournament at New York City. The top five are Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton, Florida State, and Baylor. In other Creighton news, Marcus Zegarowski probably will miss the first game in the tournament because of an injury to his right knee. The athletic department announced the sophomore guard has a meniscus injury and listed him as doubtful. Zegarowski was hurt late in the Bluejays' win over Seton Hall on Saturday. He left the arena on crutches and had a noticeable limp at practice Monday. Zegarowski averages 16.1 points per game and was named to the All-Big East second team. Also, junior Denzel Mahoney earned the BIG EAST Sixth Man Award, a recognition voted on by league coaches.