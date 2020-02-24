Creighton men's basketball jumps five spots to tenth in AP Poll; Zegarowski named BIG EAST Player of the Week

The Creighton men’s basketball team has moved up from 15th to 10th in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The 22-6 Bluejays won two games last week after beating previously 19th ranked Marquette on the road last Tuesday 73-65 and then routed previously 21st ranked Butler at home last Sunday 81-59. Creighton, who has claimed five in a row, returns to action on Sunday at 11:00 when they visit 14-13 St. John’s. The top five are Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, Dayton, and San Diego State. In other Creighton basketball news, sophomore Marcus Zegarowski has been named BIG EAST Player of the Week. The Massachusetts native averaged 21 points and four rebounds in the two wins.