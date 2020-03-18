Creighton men's basketball finishes seventh in final Associated Press Poll

The Creighton men's basketball team, picked to finish seventh in the preseason BIG EAST Conference poll, finished the season ranked seventh in the final Associated Press poll of the year. 

It's the best year-end finish in the AP poll for a Bluejay basketball team in history, eclipsing a 15 ranking for the 2002-03 club that was led by Kyle Korver.  This week's seven ranking ties Creighton's best ever for any AP poll, tying the rank in Jan. of 2017 and matched last week on March 10.  This marks the eighth time this season that the Bluejays have been ranked, and seventh consecutive week.  Kansas finished as the nation's top-ranked squad, just ahead of Gonzaga, Dayton, Florida State and Baylor.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Tom Brady has indicated that he’s played his final game for the New England Patriots, and his representatives are in serious contract discussions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  Brady posted on social media yesterday that “my football journey will take place elsewhere.” The comments were the…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The Buffalo Bills are set to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press.  The Bills agreed to give up four draft picks, including their first-round selection this year, to land a fifth…