Creighton men's basketball finishes seventh in final Associated Press Poll

The Creighton men's basketball team, picked to finish seventh in the preseason BIG EAST Conference poll, finished the season ranked seventh in the final Associated Press poll of the year.
It's the best year-end finish in the AP poll for a Bluejay basketball team in history, eclipsing a 15 ranking for the 2002-03 club that was led by Kyle Korver. This week's seven ranking ties Creighton's best ever for any AP poll, tying the rank in Jan. of 2017 and matched last week on March 10. This marks the eighth time this season that the Bluejays have been ranked, and seventh consecutive week. Kansas finished as the nation's top-ranked squad, just ahead of Gonzaga, Dayton, Florida State and Baylor.