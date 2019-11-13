Creighton men's basketball falls at Michigan

Isaiah Livers had 22 points to lead three players in double figures and Michigan passed its first significant test under new coach Juwan Howard, beating Creighton 79-69 last night in Ann Arbor.
Zavier Simpson pumped in 17 points and nine rebounds and Jon Teske added 17 points as well. The Bluejays, who led 41-38 at halftime, had 18 offensive rebounds to the Wolverines’ four, but that wasn't enough on a night when Michigan shot 57% from the field. The Wolverines held Creighton to 28 points in the second half as they outscored the Bluejays 41-28. Ty-Shon Alexander led CU with 20 points, eight boards, and three steals. Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points and six boards. Creighton drops to 1-1 on the season while Michigan is now 2-0.