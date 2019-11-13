Creighton men's basketball falls at Michigan

Isaiah Livers had 22 points to lead three players in double figures and Michigan passed its first significant test under new coach Juwan Howard, beating Creighton 79-69 last night in Ann Arbor. 

Zavier Simpson pumped in 17 points and nine rebounds and Jon Teske added 17 points as well.  The Bluejays, who led 41-38 at halftime, had 18 offensive rebounds to the Wolverines’ four, but that wasn't enough on a night when Michigan shot 57% from the field.  The Wolverines held Creighton to 28 points in the second half as they outscored the Bluejays 41-28.  Ty-Shon Alexander led CU with 20 points, eight boards, and three steals.  Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points and six boards.  Creighton drops to 1-1 on the season while Michigan is now 2-0.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State volleyball upsets Concordia St. Paul

Wayne State volleyball upsets Concordia St. Paul

     #13 Wayne State College forced 24 attack errors and improved to 6-3 against teams ranked in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Tuesday evening as the Wildcats notched a non-conference volleyball sweep at #6 Concordia-St. Paul by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.  The Wildcats are now 23-5 over…

Creighton men's basketball falls at Michigan

Creighton men's basketball falls at Michigan

Isaiah Livers had 22 points to lead three players in double figures and Michigan passed its first significant test under new coach Juwan Howard, beating Creighton 79-69 last night in Ann Arbor. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Fresh off its victory in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, LSU finds itself atop this week's edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, while fourth ranked Georgia edged fifth ranked Alabama to break into the top four.  The Crimson Tide are outside the top four for only the fifth time in the Co…