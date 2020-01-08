Creighton men's basketball falls at home to 16th ranked Villanova

Collin Gillespie and Saddiq Bey made back-to-back three-pointers to give Villanova the lead for good in the final four minutes, and the 16th ranked Wildcats ended a six-game Big East road losing streak with a 64-59 win over Creighton in Omaha. 

Villanova ended the Bluejays’ 15-game home win streak and denied coach Greg McDermott his 500th career win.  Creighton has lost two in a row, both to ranked opponents.  Gillespie led three players in double figures for the Wildcats with 24 points and seven rebounds.  The Bluejays were led by Christian Bishop’s 16 points and nine boards.  Creighton, who led 33-25 at halftime, drops to 12-4 overall and 1-2 in the BIG EAST.  Villanova, who outscored the Bluejays in the second half 39-26, is now 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska men's hoops knocks off Iowa

Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 17 points with nine rebounds and two steals to lead four players in double figures and Nebraska turned back a second-half Iowa comeback to down the Hawkeyes 76-70 in Lincoln last night. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to their sixth straight win as LeBron James poured in 31 points and Kyle Kuzma added 16 off the bench in a 117-87 blowout over the New York Knicks.  The Lakers finished the game without forward Anthony Davis, who suffered a lower back injury in the third quarte…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 7, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy have agreed on a deal for the former Green Bay coach to replace Jason Garrett.  McCarthy interviewed over the weekend before the Cowboys had announced Garrett wasn't returning.  Garrett had an expiring contract coming off a make-or-break season that ended…