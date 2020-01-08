Creighton men's basketball falls at home to 16th ranked Villanova

Collin Gillespie and Saddiq Bey made back-to-back three-pointers to give Villanova the lead for good in the final four minutes, and the 16th ranked Wildcats ended a six-game Big East road losing streak with a 64-59 win over Creighton in Omaha.
Villanova ended the Bluejays’ 15-game home win streak and denied coach Greg McDermott his 500th career win. Creighton has lost two in a row, both to ranked opponents. Gillespie led three players in double figures for the Wildcats with 24 points and seven rebounds. The Bluejays were led by Christian Bishop’s 16 points and nine boards. Creighton, who led 33-25 at halftime, drops to 12-4 overall and 1-2 in the BIG EAST. Villanova, who outscored the Bluejays in the second half 39-26, is now 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference.