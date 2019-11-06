Creighton men's basketball claims opener over Kennesaw State

Ty-Shon Alexander registered 19 points, hitting 5-8 from three-point range, as home-team Creighton rolled past Kennesaw State 81-55 last night in a season opener for both teams.
Marcus Zegarowski hit four three-pointers and finished with 18 points, five assists, and two steals for the 1-0 Bluejays. Teammate Christian Bishop scored twelve points along with seven boards, and three blocked shots. In other Creighton news, Alexander has been named to the Preseason Top 50 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honor in college basketball. He was named Preseason First Team All-BIG EAST last month by league coaches, and a Preseason Second Team All-American by Street & Smith's.