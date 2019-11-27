Creighton men's basketball adds Rencher to fill assistant coaching postition

Terrence Rencher is leaving his assistant's job at San Diego to replace Preston Murphy on the Creighton staff. 

Bluejays coach Greg McDermott announced Rencher's hiring yesterday.  Murphy, who was named last year in an FBI investigation into college basketball, resigned last week after being on paid administrative leave since March.  Rencher will start his new job Thursday when the Bluejays play San Diego State in a tournament in Las Vegas.  Murphy allegedly was paid a $6,000 bribe in 2017 to steer prospective pros to aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Nathan Bain stole the ball and hit a layup at the overtime buzzer and Stephen F. Austin knocked off top ranked Duke 85-83 last night.  Kevon Harris scored 26 points and Gavin Kensmil added 15 for the 5-1 Lumberjacks.  They became the first non-Atlantic Coast Conference team to beat Duke at C…