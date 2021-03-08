Creighton lifts suspension on McDermott

Creighton has lifted coach Greg McDermott's suspension for making racially insensitive remarks to his players during a postgame talk. 

McDermott twice used the term “plantation” as part of an analogy urging team unity.  He apologized but was suspended last Thursday. Athletic director Bruce Rasmussen says the coach understands that forgiveness must be earned and he is willing to work for it.  McDermott will become active in a campus program designed to help participants better understand racism and create change.  He will return for this week's Big East Tournament and the NCAA Tournament that begins next week.

In other news

Husker women's basketball players honored

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby captured second-team All-Big Ten honors to headline a group of four Huskers who earned recognition when the all-conference teams were announced today. 

Creighton men's basketball players honored

For the first time since joining the BIG EAST in 2013, Creighton had three men's basketball players pick up All-Conference honors in the same season when the awards were announced yesterday. 