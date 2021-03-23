Creighton knocks off Ohio in second round of NCAA Tournament

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures as Creighton beat Ohio 72-58 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last night in Indianapolis.
That secured the program’s first trip to the Sweet 16 in 47 years. Christian Bishop added a double-double of twelve points and 15 rebounds for the Bluejays, the fifth seed in the West Region. They led at halftime 39-24. CU will next face the top overall seed 28-0 Gonzaga at 1:10 on Sunday. The Zags defeated Oklahoma 87-71 in their game yesterday. Creighton, who is now 22-8 on the season, hadn't reached a regional semifinal since 1974. Dwight Wilson III scored twelve points with nine rebounds to lead Ohio. He led three players in double figures. The 13th-seeded Bobcats, who finish 17-8, shot 32% and made 7-30 three-pointers after their upset of 2019 champion Virginia in the first round.