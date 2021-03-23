Creighton knocks off Ohio in second round of NCAA Tournament

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures as Creighton beat Ohio 72-58 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last night in Indianapolis. 

That secured the program’s first trip to the Sweet 16 in 47 years.  Christian Bishop added a double-double of twelve points and 15 rebounds for the Bluejays, the fifth seed in the West Region.  They led at halftime 39-24.  CU will next face the top overall seed 28-0 Gonzaga at 1:10 on Sunday.  The Zags defeated Oklahoma 87-71 in their game yesterday.  Creighton, who is now 22-8 on the season, hadn't reached a regional semifinal since 1974.  Dwight Wilson III scored twelve points with nine rebounds to lead Ohio.  He led three players in double figures.  The 13th-seeded Bobcats, who finish 17-8, shot 32% and made 7-30 three-pointers after their upset of 2019 champion Virginia in the first round.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Norfolk High has announced that Chris Koozer has been selected as the new head football coach replacing Tom Olson.  Olson retired after 23 seasons as head coach.  “We are excited to welcome Coach Koozer and his family to Norfolk Public Schools.  Activities Director Ben Ries said.  His head c…

Wayne State's Janssen receives honor

Wayne State's Janssen receives honor

Wayne State College junior forward Jordan Janssen was named to the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) 2021 Coaches’ Division II All-Central Region First Team announced Monday morning by the coaches association in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 22, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 22, 2021

The fifth-seeded and 19th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team is in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last decade and seeks its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1974 when it meets 13th-seeded Ohio this evening at 5:10 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. …

Wayne State baseball whips Northern State

Wayne State baseball whips Northern State

Senior designated hitter Bryce Bisenius went 2 for 5 with four RBI that included a mammoth two-run homer to spark an eight-run sixth inning leading Wayne State in an 8-2 win over Northern State Sunday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference baseball at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne…