Creighton drops to 17th in AP Top 25 Poll; Zegarowski remains on Cousy Award Watch List

The Creighton men’s basketball team has dropped from eleventh to 17th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The 11-4 Bluejays split two home games in the last week by falling to Providence last Wednesday 74-70 and then beat Connecticut last Saturday 74-66. Creighton returns to action on Wednesday night when they visit 9-6 Seton Hall at 6:00. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Villanova, Michigan, and Texas rounding out the top five. In other Creighton news, Marcus Zegarowski was one of ten candidates announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. The junior leads Creighton with 4.5 assists per game and is second on the team with 14.4 points per contest. The winner will be presented April 9 along with the other four members of the Men's Starting Five.