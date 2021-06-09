Creighton baseball's Roden named Freshman All-American

Creighton’s Alan Roden added to his list of accolades today as the Wisconsin native was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
The BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, Roden closed the 2021 season hitting .378 in 39 games. He held the top spot in the NCAA for RBI per game throughout much of the season, finishing the year with 47 RBI in 39 games. Roden led Creighton with nine home runs, 17 doubles, 54 hits, 39 runs scored, 98 total bases, a .685 slugging percentage, and a .476 on-base percentage. Creighton finished the 2021 season with a 24-15 record. Roden is the sixth Bluejay to earn Freshman All-American honors since Ed Servais became head coach in 2004.