Creighton baseball's Upton honored by NCBWA

Creighton senior Parker Upton was selected as a Second Team Preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association today.
The complete All-American list is comprised of three teams, with 20 different conferences represented. Upton is the lone choice from the BIG EAST conference. Last season he helped the Bluejay squad return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. Upton closed his junior season second on the Creighton squad with a .324 average. Starting 50 of 51 games in the outfield, Parker led his team with 65 runs scored, was third on the team with ten home runs, third with nine stolen bases, and fourth with 14 doubles. This season Upton is being asked to move to shortstop, the position he was chosen as the Second Team Preseason All-American. Upton and the Bluejays open the 2020 season on Feb. 14th as Creighton begins a three-game series at Seattle University.