Creighton baseball rallies past Seton Hall in opening round of BIG EAST Tournament

Trailing 7-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Creighton baseball team delivered another walk-off win in the opening game of the BIG EAST Tournament besting Seton Hall 8-7 yesterday in Mason, Ohio. 

The win moved the Bluejays into the winners’ bracket against the top seed, Connecticut this evening at 5:30.  Creighton climbs to 24-13 on the season while the Pirates fell to 23-24 overall.  Seton Hall will face Xavier in an elimination game at 1:30 today.  Down 7-4 the Bluejay offense loaded the bags in the final trip to the dish on walks to Andrew Meggs, Alan Roden and Ryan Mantle.  One out later senior Dax Roper sliced a two-run double to left-center to make it 7-6, then David Vilches lifted his second sac fly of the game to tie things up at 7-7.  Junior Will Hanafan worked a 1-1 count before slicing an RBI single to center for the walk-off win.  Mantle led Creighton's offense with three hits and two RBI on the day. U-Conn won their BIG EAST Tournament first round game over Xavier yesterday 11-1.

