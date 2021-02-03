Creighton baseball announces 2021 schedule

Creighton baseball coad Ed Servais announced the 2021 Bluejay schedule today, highlighted by a 28-game BIG EAST slate.
The 2021 season currently shows a 46-game schedule, with 23 contests slated for TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Creighton does not have midweek games on the schedule this season, instead playing primarily four-game series over the weekend. The format for the weekend four contests will be single games on Friday and Sunday, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturdays. The Bluejays open the season in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 26 at Lipscomb. They remain in Tennessee for a doubleheader with Belmont on Feb. 27, then face Lipscomb on Feb. 28. The first weekend of March brings Creighton back to Omaha as the Bluejays face UNO in the opening of the Mavericks' Tal Anderson Field from March 5-7. The BIG EAST Baseball Championship remains in Mason, Ohio from May 27-30. The format is unchanged as the top four teams travel to Mason.
Feb. 26 at Lipscomb
Feb. 27 at Belmont (DH)
Feb. 28 at Lipscomb
March 5-7 at Nebraska-Omaha
March 12-14 vs. South Dakota State
March 19-21 at Kansas
April 2-4 vs. Sacramento State
April 9-11 vs. Villanova
April 16-19 vs. Connecticut
April 23-25 at Georgetown
April 30-May 2 vs. St. John's
May 7-9 at Butler
May 14-16 at Seton Hall
May 20-22 vs. Xavier
May 27-30 at BIG EAST Championships (Mason, Ohio)