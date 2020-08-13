Creighton affected by BIG EAST Conference's announcement that fall sports will not occur in 2020

Due to the unprecedented and continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIG EAST Conference and its member institutions have announced that fall sports competition will not be conducted in 2020.
The Conference will assess alternative options to stage fall sports contests during the spring of 2021. The decision affects Creighton volleyball, men's and women's soccer, and men's and women's cross country. The conference includes Creighton, Butler, University of Connecticut, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, St. John's, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier. The Creighton volleyball program won their sixth straight BIG EAST title last season and finished 25-6.