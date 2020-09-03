COVID-19 wreaks havoc on UNO athletics

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has quarantined four of its sports teams after some athletes tested positive for the coronavirus, even as data show the state approaching 400 COVID-19 deaths. 

The Omaha World-Herald reports that UNO shut down workouts and quarantined members this week of its men’s basketball, women’s softball, men’s baseball and women’s volleyball teams.  That came after the results of 13 UNO athletes who were tested last Friday came back positive for the virus.  UNO Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said Wednesday that none of the athletes has show any symptoms,  The state's online tracker shows that as of Thursday, nearly 35,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 399 have died from it.

