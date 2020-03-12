Nebraska Huskers Logo

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska-Lincoln home sports contests are closed to the general public effectively immediately.

The announcement Thursday mirrors the Big Ten's decision to restrict attendance at spring sports games as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus.

Nebraska home games and competitions will take place as scheduled, but will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, essential staff and personnel, credentialed members of the media and immediate family members of the participating teams.

No decision has been made on the April spring football game.

Tags

In other news

Hoiberg: I wouldn't have coached if it was risk to others

Hoiberg: I wouldn't have coached if it was risk to others

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Facing criticism for coaching his team when he was not feeling well Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg wrote in a social media post he would not have been on the bench if he knew his presence could expose others to illness.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, March 12, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, March 12, 2020

The NBA season has been suspended until further notice over concerns about the virus outbreak.  The decision was announced after the Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert tested positive yesterday for the coronavirus, and only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing game…