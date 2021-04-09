Complaints shared regarding NCAA Volleyball Tournament next week

Coaches of two of the top teams in the NCAA Division I volleyball tournament are complaining about the setup for the event next week in Omaha. 

First and second round matches and regional semifinals will be played in a convention center with what Nebraska coach John Cook says are inadequate locker facilities.  The CHI Health Center arena will be site of the national semifinals and final.  Wisconsin’s Kelly Sheffield says he's disappointed that first- and second-round matches will be streamed on ESPN's digital platforms without play-by-play announcers or analysts.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High baseball drops two contests at Grand Island triangular

The Norfolk High baseball team endured two losses yesterday at the Grand Island triangular.  They fell to the host team 10-9 in 11 innings and then lost to Kearney 4-0.  The Panthers are now 3-10 on the season.  The Norfolk JV split their contests, losing to Grand Island 10-9 and then beatin…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 9, 2021

Justin Rose opened with a 5-under 65 to grab a four-stroke lead in The Masters at Augusta National.  He played the last eleven holes at 9 under and shot 30 on the back side, one off the tournament record shared by Mark Calcaveccia and David Toms.  Rose’s 65 looked even better on a day so tou…