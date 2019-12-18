Columbus High's Grape is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Kasten Grape of the Columbus wrestling team.
At last week’s Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships in Columbus, he went 11-0 at 195 lbs. with every win by pin. Grape was named to the All-Tournament team and also recorded his 150th career victory. He is 16-0 this season and has pinned every opponent in the first period. Grape’s longest match this season has been 1:32. The returning State Champion was nominated by coach Adam Keiswetter. Congratulations to Kasten Grape of the Columbus wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.