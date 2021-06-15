College World Series field set for TD Ameritrade Park Omaha later this week

The College World Series field is set for TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha later in the week.
Virginia beat Dallas Baptist in Game Three of their Super Regional 5-2 yesterday and Mississippi State outslugged Notre Dame 11-7 in Game Three of their Super Regional to advance. The six others that have qualified include Arizona, North Carolina State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, and Vanderbilt. In games on Saturday, Stanford will play NC State at 1:00 and Vanderbilt will meet Arizona at 6:00. In contests on Sunday, Tennessee will battle Virginia at 1:00 and Texas will face Mississippi State at 6:00.