College World Series
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments shook the nation. But more than two dozen other men's and women's championships won't be contested this winter and spring, either, and that doesn't include all the sports in Divisions II and III.

The NCAA decision to cancel winter and spring sports championships means the College World Series will not be held for the first time in since 1946.

The Division I baseball championship is the NCAA's No. 2 revenue producer and has been held in Omaha every year since 1950.

The NCAA said the decision was based on the public health threat posed by the coronavirus.

Tags

In other news

College World Series among spring events axed by virus

College World Series among spring events axed by virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments shook the nation. But more than two dozen other men's and women's championships won't be contested this winter and spring, either, and that doesn't include all the sports in Divisions II and III.

Hoiberg: I wouldn't have coached if it was risk to others

Hoiberg: I wouldn't have coached if it was risk to others

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Facing criticism for coaching his team when he was not feeling well Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg wrote in a social media post he would not have been on the bench if he knew his presence could expose others to illness.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, March 12, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, March 12, 2020

The NBA season has been suspended until further notice over concerns about the virus outbreak.  The decision was announced after the Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert tested positive yesterday for the coronavirus, and only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing game…