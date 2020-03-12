College World Series among spring events axed by virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments shook the nation. But more than two dozen other men's and women's championships won't be contested this winter and spring, either, and that doesn't include all the sports in Divisions II and III.
The NCAA decision to cancel winter and spring sports championships means the College World Series will not be held for the first time in since 1946.
The Division I baseball championship is the NCAA's No. 2 revenue producer and has been held in Omaha every year since 1950.
The NCAA said the decision was based on the public health threat posed by the coronavirus.