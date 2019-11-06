Classes ‘D-1’ & ‘D-2’ second round playoff football games are held today

In Class ‘D-1’, in the east bracket, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Howells/Dodge entertains Lutheran High Northeast at 6:00.  Pregame coverage at 5:20.  Elsewhere in the east, Creighton is home versus Osceola/High Plains at 4:00.  In the Class ‘D-1’ west bracket, Neligh/Oakdale visits Cambridge at 1:30, Burwell road trips for a 5:00 meeting at Elm Creek, and Fullerton hosts Dundy County/Stratton at 6:00.  In the Class ‘D-2’ east bracket, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis is home against Lawrence/Nelson at 3:00.  Pregame coverage at 2:40.  Elsewhere in the east, Plainview entertains Johnson/Brock at 4:00, Clarkson/Leigh is on the road at Jug Brown Stadium to play Falls City Sacred Heart at 4:00, and Bloomfield hosts Hartington/Newcastle at 6:00.

