Classes 'D-1' & 'D-2' quarterfinal playoff football games held today

Classes ‘D-1’ & ‘D-2’ quarterfinal playoff football games are held across the state.
Regarding area teams, in Class ‘D-1’, in the east bracket, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Howells/Dodge visits Osceola to play Osceola/High Plains at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:20. In the west bracket, Burwell hosts Cambridge at 4:00. In Class ‘D-2’, in the east bracket, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Plainview entertains Humphrey St. Francis at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Also, Bloomfield is home versus Falls City Sacred Heart at 3:00.